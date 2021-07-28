Dry and warm weather outlooks are supporting the soybean market, but a slow export sales pace “and lack of new China buying” offered strong resistance, ADM Investor Services said. “Bulls are suggesting to end users to buy futures after this week’s export sales data.”
“There continues to be concern about potential adverse weather as we enter what is typically the most important month in determining the soybean yield,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “Overall, the market has a softer tone as managed money continues to head to the sideline as we enter a seasonally weaker market.”