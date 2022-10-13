People are also reading…
"November soybeans also recovered from early weakness but almost formed a Doji pattern on the chart when it closed only slightly lower,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “…USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 264 tmt to China and 242 tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023.”
“Weekly US soybean export sales are estimated near 600 to 1,400 mt vs 777 last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is talk that end of La Nina could improve South America weather and even US 2023 Midwest weather."