Soybeans

"November soybeans also recovered from early weakness but almost formed a Doji pattern on the chart when it closed only slightly lower,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “…USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 264 tmt to China and 242 tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023.”

“Weekly US soybean export sales are estimated near 600 to 1,400 mt vs 777 last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is talk that end of La Nina could improve South America weather and even US 2023 Midwest weather."

Soybeans

The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said …

Soybeans

Soybeans are slightly higher to unchanged despite a “big jump” in crude oil prices, Total Farm Marketing said. “While global export demand is …

Soybeans

According to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging, “The soybean complex is under pressure with a nice weather forecast to finish the harvest.”

Soybeans

China’s NGTC announced that it plans to auction 500,000 mt of imported soybeans from its state reserves as beans on the Dalian exchange are tr…

Soybeans

Chinese demand appears to be giving soy a boost today, as they come back from holiday, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

Soybean markets couldn’t hold any of yesterday’s gains overnight, CHS Hedging said, as a large Brazil crop is weighing on market sentiment. “R…

Soybeans

“November soybeans traded as much as 37 ¾ cents higher after the release of the report, but ended the session 19 ¾ cents higher,” Jim Warren, …

Soybeans

“November soybeans followed along with wheat and corn to the upside this morning, but gave way most of their gains by the close,” Jim Warren, …

