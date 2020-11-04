Brazil purchases of U.S. soybeans are a general rarity, Allendale noted. We have shipped them product in only nine months over the past 20 years. In 2018 we sent them 52,000 metric tons. The all-time peak was 281,000 in 2002. We see this week’s 38,000-ton shipment story as more psychological than balance sheet changing.
A U.S. agriculture attaché in Beijing has issued a statement stating that China’s soy imports in 2020-21 will fall to 95 million metric tons due to excessive beginning stocks caused by the country’s recent buying spree, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. The USDA currently projects that China will import 97.4 million tons of soybeans in 2019-20.