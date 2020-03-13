Since March 5, May soybean futures have dropped 64 cents, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, reported.
“Uncertainty over global food demand weighed on prices. A big Brazil 2020 crop continues to offer resistance,” Freed said. “The steep drop in energy prices due to talk of increase in supply also weighed on prices.”
“South American weather seems to have fallen to the back burner lately, though reports of hot and dry weather have caused Argentina production forecasts to decline,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The Brazilian real is putting in a nice recovery bounce which is supportive, though yesterday's weekly export sales total was very poor.”