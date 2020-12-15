After Monday’s trade, soybean prices were lower overnight in a reversal, Total Farm Marketing said. “South American weather remains a driving force for prices, but as long as parts of the growing regions continue to get rain, the uptrend remains stalled.”
Possibly heavier rains in Brazil is sparking some selling, The Hightower Report said. However, even if South American crops are good this year “the USDA may be forced to raise exports by 50-100 mln bushels,” they said.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.