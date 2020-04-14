“Soybeans appear to have the set up to turn higher at any time, but the continued demand issues both for meal and especially for soybean oil could pressure,” said The Hightower Report this morning.
John Payne of Daniels Trading says soybean prices will likely bottom out for May delivery and go up some again in summer.
Meanwhile, China’s soybean imports in March were down 13% from a year ago, attributed partly to logistical delays out of Brazil, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Brazil’s Real currency is trading lower this morning. Harvest has reached 89% for soybeans, according to AgRural.