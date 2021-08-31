“The soybean market traded lower on expected slowdowns in the gulf from hurricane Ida,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Position squaring was noted with this being the last day for the month of August.”
“The technical picture again looks soft, after last week’s rally and challenges the bullish fundamental factors, which could suggest paper thin carryout into the growing season for South America as well as next summer for the US,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In other words, not much room for error on the production front.”