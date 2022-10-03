 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Central Banks may not raise rates as high as feared may have rallied equities. Crude is higher on talk that OPEC may reduce production. Steep losses on Friday may have put futures in an oversold position.”

“Soybean futures were higher on strong oil and meal markets,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weekly Crop Conditions: 55% Good/Excellent unchanged, and Soybean harvest moved to 22% finished vs. 31% last year and 25% on average.”

Soybean markets are higher as early yield reports “are variable,” CHS Hedging said. “Spot palm oil futures fell to their lowest close in 22 mo…

Soybean stocks came in the high end of the expected range, at 274 million bushels, while traders looked for 243 million bushels, in the USDA r…

Soybeans started lower this morning as harvest is picking up across the Plains. Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said in her forecast today that sh…

Nicke Paumen of CHS Hedging said, soybeans prices will look for a rebound this week or at least some stability as we’re well over a dollar low…

“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Increase supply of Argentina soymeal and talk that once US new …

“Crude oil closed sharply higher yesterday as the U.S. dollar eased back which may have signaled a turnaround for prices,” Total Farm Marketin…

“The topping action in the U.S. dollar led to a strong recovery in soybeans today to close in the green,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This doe…

Higher crude oil and soybean oil prices are boosting the soy complex, CHS Hedging said.

The soybean complex is higher as yields are variable, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans are lower today on “lack of news” and “harvest pressure,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today.

