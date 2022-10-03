People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Central Banks may not raise rates as high as feared may have rallied equities. Crude is higher on talk that OPEC may reduce production. Steep losses on Friday may have put futures in an oversold position.”
“Soybean futures were higher on strong oil and meal markets,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weekly Crop Conditions: 55% Good/Excellent unchanged, and Soybean harvest moved to 22% finished vs. 31% last year and 25% on average.”