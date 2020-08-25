The soybean market started trading higher this morning with support still stemming from Chinese purchases and recent trade talks, and Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said she expects that movement upwards to continue today.
Customs data showed that China’s soybean imports from Brazil surged in July by 27% compared to the year prior. Good crush margins in recent months is the source for these high imports, Murphy said.
News that China and U.S. trade officials have reaffirmed their commitment to Phase 1 trade deal overnight is seen as a positive force, while the market is struggling to determine if the rain which is in the forecast for later this week is too little, too late or if it will help improve crop conditions, The Hightower Report said this morning.