“Soybean traded higher on concern about lower US 2020 soybean crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is concern that dryness across the Midwest and strong winds last week may have taken the top off the USDA record crop estimate. Trade expects USDA to drop the weekly US crop rating to 72 pct good/ex versus 74 last week.”
Optimism about China buying U.S. soybeans, along with crop damage assessments, helped support soybeans Monday. “Soybean prices were stronger on Chinese buying optimism, crop damage assessments from last week’s storm and hot/dry weather concerns for LH August,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.