Weather maps are adding rains to the northern U.S. Midwest forecast over the next two weeks, which may add more pressure to the markets, ADM Investor Services said.
“New news will come on Thursday when the USDA estimates this year’s crop size as well demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Our bias is the market will find that world and US inventories remained critically tight, and this year’s crop is not far enough along for the USDA to make a definitive change in yield.
Soybean conditions were in line with expectations at 60% good-to-excellent.