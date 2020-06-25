USDA’s weekly report this morning showed soybeans exports lower than traders were expecting. The export sales report showed 601.9 TMT of old crop and 560.7 TMT of new crops sales last week. Traders were expecting the total sales for both crop years to be between 800 and 1.7 MMT, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.
Barker said, “Current weather conditions are viewed as generally non-threatening,” which won’t help prices.
The Hightower Report confirmed a price movement downward is expected. In its look at the technical side this morning, The Hightower Report says, “Declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action.”