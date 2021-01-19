“Argentina’s bottom line is mostly good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s rainfall was well distributed, although not enough to fully restore soil moisture to normal. It was sufficient to restore favorable crop development conditions. Crops have likely responded well to the combination of newly found moisture and seasonable temperatures.”
South American rains are allowing soybean prices to ease back, despite the recent “wild ride,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The overnight price range was 36 ½ cents, she noted.