 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

China is short on soybeans but its crush margins are negative, raising concern about soybean imports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investment Services. U.S. soybean export commit is down 6 pct versus last year. New-crop soybean commit is record high with China, the biggest buyer.

Beans have been the strongest market this week and led Thursday’s rebound on Chinese purchases and concern that corn will steal bean acres if planting advances normally in early May, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. A major reverse acreage shift from beans to corn would be a challenge simply due to fertilizer logistics and regional input shortages.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans and soy oil look to remain on trends higher with crush and export support, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybeans had solid gains on the day despite it being a slow news day, according to CHS Hedging. May and July soybean oil made new contract highs.

Soybeans

Concerns about lower China economic factors and a possible drop in commodity imports offers resistance to the soybean complex this week, said …

Soybeans

Soybeans closed at their highest settlements for contracts today but are still a little below contract highs, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

The COVID lockdowns in China influenced the soybean market, as did word that the port in Shanghai closed, according to Virginia McGathey of th…

Soybeans

The trade is waiting to see if China buys US beans August forward, where we are the most competitive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Early weakness in the soybean market was trumped by solid strength in the soy oil market, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Nearly one-third of China’s population is on lockdown, ADM Investor Services said, which could lower their imported commodities. “Still, there…

Soybeans

Soybeans had a strong day higher, getting support from a much stronger soybean oil market, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybean markets are finding many “moving parts” in the equation, but William Moore of Price Futures group said the market is just $1.50 off th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News