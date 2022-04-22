China is short on soybeans but its crush margins are negative, raising concern about soybean imports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investment Services. U.S. soybean export commit is down 6 pct versus last year. New-crop soybean commit is record high with China, the biggest buyer.
Beans have been the strongest market this week and led Thursday’s rebound on Chinese purchases and concern that corn will steal bean acres if planting advances normally in early May, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. A major reverse acreage shift from beans to corn would be a challenge simply due to fertilizer logistics and regional input shortages.