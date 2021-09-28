The soybean market is stuck in sideways and choppy action, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stalled rally in corn allowed bean prices to ease,” they said. “The trade will be watching to see if U.S. Congress increases the debt limit, passes new spending bill and then Thursday’s USDA estimate of U.S. Sept 1 stocks.”
The “power crunch” in China may mean the shutting down of soybean crushing plants in the region, ADM Investor Services said. “Some soy crushing operations in the northeastern regions of Jilin and Liaoning were halted last week and more could be suspended later this week or the next, according to people familiar with the situation.”