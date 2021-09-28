 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market is stuck in sideways and choppy action, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stalled rally in corn allowed bean prices to ease,” they said. “The trade will be watching to see if U.S. Congress increases the debt limit, passes new spending bill and then Thursday’s USDA estimate of U.S. Sept 1 stocks.”

The “power crunch” in China may mean the shutting down of soybean crushing plants in the region, ADM Investor Services said. “Some soy crushing operations in the northeastern regions of Jilin and Liaoning were halted last week and more could be suspended later this week or the next, according to people familiar with the situation.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are mixed this morning as concerns eased over U.S. exports and the global economy on Thursday. However, talk the Chinese were buying …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market higher was modestly higher finding support from the edible oil market while the soymeal market was pressuring soybeans,” B…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Trade in soybeans is expected to be sideways on harvest pressure, Patti Uhrich, of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Concern about China closing soybean crushing plants is causing uncertainty in the soybean market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Also concern in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Rumors of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans over the past couple of days has help support the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk that…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The market is waiting for the Gulf to get back up and running to potentially see increased US soybean sales, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China is on holiday – we’ll see if they start buying US soybeans once they are back from holiday, said Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News