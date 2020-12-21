The soybean market is at a six year high right now, “but I don’t know if anyone expected this,” Oliver Sloup said. “The path of least resistance remains higher.”
Argentine inspectors are striking and farmers are slow to sell their beans, delaying exports out of their ports, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, adding to the soybean market support today. Export inspections were “decent” as they came in above what trade expected.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.