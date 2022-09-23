“Some feel that Thursday’s US export sales were negative and offered resistance to soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures”, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning “World soybean export prices continue to slide lower due to China slowdown in buying,” Freed said.
Bucking the trend of other commodities, all three members of the soy complex started the day higher, with October soymeal making a new contract high overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging, said this morning.
However, the two week forecast warm/dry weather forecast plus outside market are bearish forces for soybean prices, The Hightower Report said today.