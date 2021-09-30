Export news is expected to continue supporting the soybean market, but the USDA reports today are expected to be neutral toward the commodity, Allendale said. “Trade could remain mostly calm today waiting to see today’s report numbers, focus should then turn back to whether to expect a yield change on the October 12 Supply/Demand report,” they said.
The last trading day of the month “could throw some wrenches into today’s price action,” Blue Line Futures said. They said the latest quarterly stocks reports have been friendly for soybeans, with higher closes on the last 9 report days.