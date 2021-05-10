Soybeans moved lower, with traders looking ahead to Wednesday’s WASDE report. “Soybeans traded lower today, with many citing profit-taking ahead of Wednesday’s report as a reason why,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additionally, the market anticipated seeing strong planting progress reported on this afternoon’s crop progress report.”
“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of tight US/World 2020/21 and 2021/22 soybean stocks to use ratio offered support. US soybean export year is slowing down but US soybean margins remain positive and demand for crush supports the basis. China hog prices continue to drop due to increase slaughter.”