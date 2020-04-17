“Soybean and soymeal traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of China buying U.S. soybean and talk of lower U.S. domestic soymeal demand offered resistance. The Argentina peso continues to drop. There is concern that the spread of the virus might slow their economy and they may default on their IMF debt.”
“Demand for soybean meal in China is on the rise as they work to rebuild the hog herd,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Crush has been very strong in the U.S. lately, but questions about feed demand and South American harvest have continued to pressure. July soybeans are drifting to new lows for the move after trading with moderate gains overnight.”