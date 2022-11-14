People are also reading…
The March soybean board crus pulled back slightly today, CHS Hedging said, despite making contract highs on Friday. Argentina received an inch or two of rainfall over the weekend, which will continue to delay plantings. Last week the country had an estimated 24% planted, compared to 80% a year ago.
“There is already concern about export demand falling as COVID cases in China ramp up again, and traders are weary of a trend downwards in export sales,” Total Farm Marketing said.