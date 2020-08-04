The prospect of an above-trend soybean yield in 2020 appears high and creates headwinds for soybean prices, University of Illinois ag economist Todd Hubbs said. USDA projected the national soybean yield at 49.8 bushels per acre in July. Better crop ratings point to significant improvements in this year’s crop.
“While November 2020 beans have not broken out to the upside during the recent rally, November 2021 made new five-month highs Monday, which tells me the market is trying to make sure of bean acreage expansion in South America happens to build a larger safety net of stocks,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.