The soy complex turned lower overnight, taking a breather from this week’s higher moves.
“There are ideas that the soybeans and products could be pricing themselves out of the market with this week’s strength,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Heech’s outlook for today is lower trading “from technical selling and profit taking after this week’s strong moves higher.”
Soybean prices are retreating on news that central and north Brazil saw 0.50-2.50 inches of rain. This was more than expected and there is also talk that the dry areas of south Brazil and north Argentina could see some new rains, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.