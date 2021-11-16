 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

The conditions in Brazil remain favorable for a record soybean crop with the exception of Brazil’s southern tip that is experiencing dryness, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Conab reports Brazil crop increased to a record 142.01M tons, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Like corn, soybeans made their highs early this morning before selling off, but still managed to close higher on the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The strong start to the South American planting season and this week’s WASDE are indicating technical action will drive soybean prices this we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA surprised the trade with a lower-than-expected soybean yield estimate for the United States, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The gen…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are on the defensive ahead of today’s report, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew pressure from weakness in other oil…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The U.S. cash soybean rail market saw some new buying that could be linked to new China buying, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Conab, the Brazilian version of USDA, released its monthly crop report yesterday, pegging Brazil’s soybean crop at 142 million metric tons, sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans saw an increase of 68.5 mln bushels, but October Brazilian sales are higher than last year, Total Farm Marketing said. “On the Nov. 9…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

With the fast planting pace, expectations for higher supply and farmers more willing sell, soybean prices continued to drop in Brazil recently…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans had a relatively small trading range today and settled with minor gains on the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News