The conditions in Brazil remain favorable for a record soybean crop with the exception of Brazil’s southern tip that is experiencing dryness, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Soybeans
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conab reports Brazil crop increased to a record 142.01M tons, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Like corn, soybeans made their highs early this morning before selling off, but still managed to close higher on the day, according to CHS Hedging.
The strong start to the South American planting season and this week’s WASDE are indicating technical action will drive soybean prices this we…
USDA surprised the trade with a lower-than-expected soybean yield estimate for the United States, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The gen…
Soybean markets are on the defensive ahead of today’s report, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew pressure from weakness in other oil…
The U.S. cash soybean rail market saw some new buying that could be linked to new China buying, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The…
Conab, the Brazilian version of USDA, released its monthly crop report yesterday, pegging Brazil’s soybean crop at 142 million metric tons, sa…
Soybeans saw an increase of 68.5 mln bushels, but October Brazilian sales are higher than last year, Total Farm Marketing said. “On the Nov. 9…
With the fast planting pace, expectations for higher supply and farmers more willing sell, soybean prices continued to drop in Brazil recently…
Soybeans had a relatively small trading range today and settled with minor gains on the day, according to CHS Hedging.