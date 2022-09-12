 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“Beans had the biggest report surprises, with a big cut in yield and ending stocks down to 200 mln bushels,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders were more bullish corn pre-report and some may have spread beans against it which fed into the rally as they covered. Nov futures had by far their highest volume day for the contract.”

“USDA estimated US 2022 soybean crop at 4,378 mln bu. versus 4,496 expected,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA dropped the yield to 50.5 from 51.9 and harvested acres from 87.2 to 86.6. USDA dropped US 2021/22 soybean exports 15 mln bu. which increased carryout to 240 mln bu.”

