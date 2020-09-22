“Soybean traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. World palmoil values traded lower. Overnight, soybean prices started higher on talk of new end user buying. Lower China trade turned soybean futures lower. Rebound in US stocks and energy helped support soybean prices.”
“Soybean prices were lower but did manage to rebound from yesterday’s steep losses,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “More business to China and Unknown were announced this morning. The canola market was lower in sympathy with the US soyoil and Malaysian palm oil markets.”