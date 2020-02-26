Soybean markets are still getting hurt by coronavirus scares as it “shakes the markets,” Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern Brazil over the next week,” she said. Continuing to delay soybean harvest and safrinha corn planting and possibly leading to flooding concerns across Goias and Minas Gerais.”
“Futures prices are falling apart in energies and livestock, but grains and oilseeds have done a decent job holding value,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. He said that is either due to a short market being in place already, or cash trade being supportive.