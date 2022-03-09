Despite pressure in soybean prices, soy products such as soy meal traded well Wednesday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The products were higher on tight supplies and decent demand.”
The soybean contracts tested their highs, and this could be a “bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “There was no bullish surprise in the (WASDE) report, and this led to some selling pressure.”
In today’s WASDE, U.S. soybean ending stocks were pegged at 285 mln bushels, down from 325 mln last month. World ending stocks were marked at 89.96 mln tonnes, down from 92.83 mln tonnes last month.