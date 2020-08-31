"Soybean trade was mixed. Talk of lower US supply and a dry US west Midwest weather forecast offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Slow US weekly exports and forecast of rains in the east over the next week offered resistance. Increase US farmer selling and aggressive new crop Brazil farmer selling also offers resistance.”
“Soybeans opened higher on crop concerns of yield loss from hot/dry weather during the critical pod filling phase,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower after the November contract hit $9.66 ¾, levels not seen since January (contract high is $9.82 ¼). On a continuous chart, the nearby month has not seen this level since June of 2018.”