 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Potential trimmings in the Jan. 12 USDA report add bullish pressure as March soybean meal continue to push to new contract highs and March futures have traded above 30-day average since Aug 13, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Brazil farmers are said to have sold the lion’s share of their beans while Argentine farmers hold fast, according to CHS Hedging. The week-long oilseed worker strike in Argentina continues, adding price support.

China is expected to import more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2020, a record high, said an executive with leading state-owned grains trader COFCO on Tuesday, as rebuilding of the country’s huge hog herd boosts demand for the protein, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Momentum continued today as weather remains a concern for the Brazilian and Argentine crops. There has been discussion about switching beans t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market stepped back a bit today on a bout of profit-taking after prices have climbed to nearly four-year highs, according to CHS H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Conditions in Brazil should “still be favorable” for crop development, Total Farm Marketing said. “There will be some pockets that are drier t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The sixth time was the charm Thursday as January beans finally traded through and closed over $12 on a combination of large weekly export sale…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market is at a six year high right now, “but I don’t know if anyone expected this,” Oliver Sloup said. “The path of least resistan…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

After Monday’s trade, soybean prices were lower overnight in a reversal, Total Farm Marketing said. “South American weather remains a driving …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soymeal and energy markets helped pull the soybean market higher today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The NOPA crush report for November…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Elevated crush demand is being caused by the absence of Argentina, who usually supplies the world with 50 percent of the world’s soy oil and m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

With the surges in soybean prices, “don’t be surprised to see moments of weakness/correction,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News