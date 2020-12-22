Potential trimmings in the Jan. 12 USDA report add bullish pressure as March soybean meal continue to push to new contract highs and March futures have traded above 30-day average since Aug 13, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Brazil farmers are said to have sold the lion’s share of their beans while Argentine farmers hold fast, according to CHS Hedging. The week-long oilseed worker strike in Argentina continues, adding price support.
China is expected to import more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2020, a record high, said an executive with leading state-owned grains trader COFCO on Tuesday, as rebuilding of the country’s huge hog herd boosts demand for the protein, according to ADM Investor Services.