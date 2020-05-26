“Soybean prices were stronger on continued Chinese buying of US beans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the energy and equity markets. Soybean planting progress was delayed from rain events moving across the US Midwest late week and over the weekend.”
“There is also a growing consensus that Brazil has oversold their current crop and has been an aggressive marketer of new crop beans as well,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Excess rains in parts of the US lately may move some acres over to soybeans, but there doesn't appear to be much weather uncertainty priced into the market.”