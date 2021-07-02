 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybean markets were choppy ahead of the holiday, but still end the week with big gains, The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous with the potential for hot and dry weather over the next two weeks for the Northern and Western sections of the corn belt.”

Weather is going to be important moving forward, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said, “but it isn’t near as important as it is in August.” He noted that today’s slip lower may be short-lived. “The soybean balance sheet remains bullish to the industry so the pause in the rally may be temporary.”

