The past three months have seen the world blindsided by the shocking change in position for the soy complex as every bullish factor that could develop has, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Record demand, falling world production, weather issues and logistical snarls are just the top four. There is no reason to think this will come to a crashing end, but gravity always takes over markets, but the outlook into the US growing season should remain bullishly volatile.
Bloomberg reported that due to recent strikes by Argentine grain inspectors and oilseed workers, it has cut shipping down to 25% of expected for this month.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.