China soymeal stocks are down 50% from last year, but China soybean imports lag pace to reach USDA goal, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The USDA may be forced to lower China soybean imports again on May 12.
China’s COVID problems continue to worsen. The country is experiencing the largest outbreak since 2020, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Bloomberg is reporting that about a quarter of China’s population is living in cities with some form of lockdown. “I think that means demand risk,” Vaclavik said. “We see China continue to buy soybeans, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen forever.”