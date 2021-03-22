Soybeans were mixed amid some concern about feed demand in China and of U.S. soybean and soy meal exports potentially trending lower as the harvest advances in South America, according to ADM Investor Services.
There has been a mixed reaction to recent soybean sales totals, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Last week the total was well below the pace we have been used to seeing and the initial reaction was bearish but the total is still well above the amount needed per week to reach the yearly sales projections.