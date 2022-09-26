 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans markets were watching as harvest activity ramps up. “The soybean market trade lower on outside influences, strength in the US dollar and improving weather for a pick-up in harvest activity,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from selling across many commodities during the session.”

“November soybean futures traded lower and closer to 14.08,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean exports were near 9 mln bu. vs 17 last year. This was less than expected. Barge traffic to gulf may be limited due to low draft water levels.”

