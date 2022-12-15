People are also reading…
“Soybeans and soymeal ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soyoil, corn and wheat ended higher. Soybeans saw some profit taking after US weekly soybean export sales were a record high for this week in the market year. Some feel China was going to take 28 mmt from US in 2022/23. This is part of their total imports of 98 mmt.”
Soybean traders were watching export demand trends and global news. “The soybean market traded lower on export demand worries from signals of a weakening global economy and strength in the US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Argentina’s soybean plantings were last reported at 37% complete compared to 61% on average.”