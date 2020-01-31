Soybeans wrapped up a challenging week. “This week, March soybeans made new lows for the move and trade below 8.80,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Coronavirus and favorable South Americas 2020 crop outlook offers resistance. Soybean futures are oversold but will need new China to rebound off todays lows.”
“Today marks the ninth day of losses in the soybean market on favorable weather in South America and the ongoing spread of the coronavirus around the world, especially in China,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export demand has been on the low side for much of the past few weeks.”