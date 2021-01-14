 Skip to main content
Soybeans

The soybean market is trading higher but are starting to see consolidated trade, based on Wednesday’s close. “Prices continue to draw support from decent demand and tight stocks,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Weather is staying mostly unchanged in South America and she expects higher trade to continue with the tight supplies.

Soybean trade was mixed overnight after hitting new highs post-Tuesday’s report, Total Farm Marketing said. The close lower on Wednesday afternoon may signal “a potentially bearish setup for the market,” they said.

