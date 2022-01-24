Weekend newswires included a story indicating a 6% jump in 2022 U.S. planted acreage to 92.38 million acres due to high input costs. Corn acres would slide nearly 3 million acres to 90.39 million. This would be the first time since 2018 and second time overall that U.S. farmers plant more beans than corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. If realized, the data points to the largest bean crop on record, surpassing 2017’s record of 90.2 mil acres.
Soybeans
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
South American rains held soybeans lower, according to CHS Hedging.
USDA announced this morning a sale of 132 tmt soybeans to China for 2021-22, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
There’s a lot of trade chatter regarding China and the potential for more U.S. soybean purchases, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I hear…
Soybean markets are moving lower “especially in meal and old crop contracts,” Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “Oilseeds are expected to tra…
- Updated
There are rumors China may be buying 1.5 mln tonnes of U.S. new crop soybeans “as a gesture of good faith as negotiations begin the Phase 2 de…
Soybeans ended higher and talk of lower South American crop size and potential new China demand both offered support, according to ADM Investo…
Trade estimates NOPA December soybean crush near 185 million bushels versus 179 in November and 183 last year. Some estimates of the Brazil so…
U.S. soybean crushings hit a record high in December, according to the National Oilseed Processor Organization. USDA is projecting a record hi…