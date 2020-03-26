Soymeal demand continues to see more demand in the U.S. as a result of the ethanol slowdown, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. “Many traders feel the USDA will raise its crush estimate in the next few reports,” they said.
Supply disruptions continue to affect Argentina as they look to enforce anti-coronavirus measures, Allendale said. “More then 70 municipalities in Argentina are enforcing anti-coronavirus measures by controlling the movement of farm produce through their jurisdictions,” they said.