 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Weather forecasts are showing hot and dry conditions forecast into the first half of August, the most critical month for soybeans,” Total Farm Marketing said. "The overall picture seems bullish, but the thing weighing this market down are the Chinese purchases of beans from Brazil rather than the US.”

“Soybeans saw double digits losses once again today with losses in the last few days close to 50 cents,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “This morning we saw a fresh flash sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China for 2022/23, this was rumored to have happened earlier in the week. Soybean oil saw losses today as the energy markets fall."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down …

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports are down 8% from last year and edible oils are down 27% from last year. That is raising concerns about the country’s e…

Soybeans

Weekly U.S. row crop ratings could increase this week in the north and eastern states, but drop in the SW Corn Belt and Delta. “The uncertaint…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower on demand worries,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “It has been 6 weeks since USDA announced US soybean …

Soybeans

“A combination of factors had soybeans sharply higher to end the session, the first of which is the crude oil market,” Total Farm Marketing sa…

Soybeans

Weather talk has been buzzing about a ridge forming in early August which could bring stress to the soybean crop during their crucial month, b…

Soybeans

For soybeans, Blue Line Futures believes, as in corn, there could continue to be multiple short-term opportunities for market participants on …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News