People are also reading…
“Weather forecasts are showing hot and dry conditions forecast into the first half of August, the most critical month for soybeans,” Total Farm Marketing said. "The overall picture seems bullish, but the thing weighing this market down are the Chinese purchases of beans from Brazil rather than the US.”
“Soybeans saw double digits losses once again today with losses in the last few days close to 50 cents,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “This morning we saw a fresh flash sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China for 2022/23, this was rumored to have happened earlier in the week. Soybean oil saw losses today as the energy markets fall."