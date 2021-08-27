 Skip to main content
Soybeans

The soybean market is trading higher on increased demand, strength in crude oil and weakness in the U.S. dollar, Ami Heesch of CHS Trading said this morning.

News that the EPA is expected to recommend lowering biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels is seen pressuring soybean oil, and thus bean futures, Total Farm Marketing said today. However, the EPA is not formally making any proposed RFS levels at this time, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.

Meanwhile, lower Canada canola/Russia sunseed crops help vegoil prices despite lower U.S. biofuel mandate talk, Freed said.

