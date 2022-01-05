 Skip to main content
Soybeans

China markets were stronger overnight with No, 1 beans up 35 cents, No, 2 beans up 30 ¾ cents, meal up $6 to $7, oil up 78 points and palm oil up 111, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Soybean futures continued to make new highs for their move overnight on upward momentum from Tuesday’s rally, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

U.S. soybean oil futures are higher on talk of higher exports and increase demand for biodiesel, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Soybeans are higher on concern over South American supplies.

