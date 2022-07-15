 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

For soybeans, Blue Line Futures believes, as in corn, there could continue to be multiple short-term opportunities for market participants on both sides of the market.

Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging says to continue to expect “large intra-day price swings as volatility remains high and soybeans are influenced by the rest of the complex and macro markets.”

However, the market seems to have the weather forecast (for half of the Corn Belt) to attract new buying interest over the near term, The Hightower Report said this morning.

