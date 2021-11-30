Little support is found within the soybean complex and the rest of the market, “which for the moment doesn’t build a good case for the start of day trade,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Malaysian palm oil prices saw the biggest daily loss overnight since the middle of September on concerns that the omicron variant may shutter cities and borders again and curb demand for the world’s most-consumed cooking oil. Meanwhile, the U.S. soybean crush in October likely jumped to a nine-month high, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of tomorrow’s monthly USDA fats and oils report, Total Farm Marketing said.
With increased demand concerns and a collapse in palm oil overnight, the market looks poised for further speculative long liquidation selling. The short term trend could stay down with a good start to the Brazilian crop, The Hightower Report said.