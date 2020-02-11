“Much like the corn market, today’s report and reaction was absolutely a non-event,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Today’s projected carryout came in at 424 mln bushels, below the pre-report estimate of 448 mln and down from the January estimate of 475 mln. This was supportive but a 125 mln metric tonne forecast for the Brazilian crop was larger than expected.”
"Soybean prices garnered support after the release of the USDA’s monthly supply and demand report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from ideas of a record bean harvest in Brazil and a decent crop expected out of Argentina. Prices drew additional support from talk that the number of corona virus cases has begun to slow down.”