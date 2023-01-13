People are also reading…
The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange slashed its official soybean production estimate by 15% to 41m metric tons from 48m, according to a weekly report, according to ADM
With the U.S. balance sheet only seeing a 10 million bushel cut to carryout, futures will look back to South America for a good portion of market influence. It isn’t a secret that Argentina is having production issues while Brazil has a record crop that is starting to be harvested. , according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.