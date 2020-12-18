The sixth time was the charm Thursday as January beans finally traded through and closed over $12 on a combination of large weekly export sales, a further collapse in the U.S. dollar and China potentially switching bean cargoes from Brazil to the U.S. on shipping delay concerns, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Private analysts have trimmed their U.S. production estimate for this year’s crop, providing support to the market as soybeans already have a tight balance sheet, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.