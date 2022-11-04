People are also reading…
January soybeans have rallied enough overnight to fill yesterday’s gap lower. Soymeal prices have also recovered, while soy oil is making new highs, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile analysts estimate the soybean yield in next week’s USDA report unchanged at 49.8 bu./acre and a carryout of 212 million bushels, up from 200 million bushels in October, Warren said.
U.S. soybean exports commitment is up 1% from the last USDA report while February/March Brazil soybean export prices are 80-90 cents lower than U.S., Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.